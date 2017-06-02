NEWS

Raleigh mom accused of abusing her baby pleads guilty before trial

Marty Peele in court Friday

By and Ed Crump
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Raleigh mother pleaded guilty in a Wake County courtroom Friday to felony neglect inflicting serious bodily injuries on her infant.

Marty Peele's son, Micah, was stripped away from her in July of 2014.

Before her trial Friday, Peele pleaded guilty to the charges as part of a plea deal that allows her to avoid jail time.



The judge said Peele's son had more than a dozen injuries including fractured and healing bones.

Police had said Peele broke 12 of her 4-month-old son's ribs. Since being arrested, Peele had been fighting to prove she did not hurt her son.

(Courtesy: Cassidi Jenae Photography)



Instead she said Micah's injuries were due to a bone disorder, and several doctors from around the country agreed.

Officials had said the trial would have been a battle of the experts.

Last year, Peele sat down with ABC11 I-Team Troublshooter Diane Wilson and showed her the X-rays, medical reports, and doctor letters that supported her claim that Micah's injuries were due to a vitamin D deficiency and bone disease.

Authorities later criticized Peele for talking to ABC11 and accusing the state of medically kidnapping Micah.



Since ABC11's story aired, Peele's case caught national attention. She later made an appearance on the Dr. Phil Show, which the prosecutor said Friday "disparaged" a noble investigation by her office, the Raleigh Police Department, and child protective services.

