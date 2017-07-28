NEWS

Raleigh mom charged after children left alone overnight

Tiffany McGinity (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Raleigh mother is behind bars, charged with leaving her 4- and 5-year old sons in the care of their 9-year old sister overnight.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by ABC11, the mother told her children she was going to get pizza at eight o'clock Thursday night but didn't return home until almost six o'clock Friday morning.

Police have charged 42-year old Tiffany McGinity with three counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

Many of her neighbors declined to talk on camera but off camera said they weren't surprised.

Paula Jones, a neighbor who agreed to talk, said she saw police outside the home when she woke up in the middle of the night about 4 a.m. She said when she left for work a little after 6 a.m., she saw McGinity sitting on the curb talking with police, but she didn't stop.

She said she was taken aback by the allegations.

"That's not something that you would ever think of any person. So I'm very shocked," Jones told ABC 11.

A Wake County Magistrate familiar with the case said police were tipped off to the situation when the 9-year old called 911.

McGinity is behind bars at the Wake County Detention Center on a $9,000 bond.
