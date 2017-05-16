NEWS

Raleigh moving forward with putting body cameras on officers

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The City of Raleigh is expected to take another step forward in putting body cameras on its police officers.

Tuesday, city councilors are slated to hear details about a vendor selected to provide the body cameras to Raleigh's police officers.

The Raleigh Police Department tested cameras from three vendors before deciding on what's best for the men and women who'll wear those body cameras.

RELATED: Raleigh eyes body cams for police; union skeptical

The tests lasted 30 days for each camera - all three linked the body cameras with cameras mounted inside patrol cars, ABC11 learned.

Plans call for 600 cameras worn by Raleigh police officers over the next three years.

However, city council must first authorize the negotiation of a contract with the selected vendor.

RELATED: Raleigh City Council votes to move forward with police body-cam pilot study

Staff recommends keeping the City's options to negotiate with the other two vendors open in case they can't reach an agreement with the preferred supplier of those body cams.

