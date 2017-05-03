Raleigh needs more lifeguards to keep pools open

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --The City of Raleigh is desperately trying to fill dozens of lifeguards positions ahead of the summer season. Pools are set to open in June.
City officials say they need 45 more lifeguards on the payroll.
An official says the city is considering to close down certain sections of the pool during the summer if there isn't enough staff.
CLICK HERE FOR A LIFEGUARD APPLICATION
The city has posted this ad on its website:
Working as a lifeguard has many benefits: flexible schedule, working as a part of a team, and earning money! Salaries range from $8.25-$9.25/hr. depending on certifications. Hours of operation range from 5:00am-9:00pm at most pools. We are hiring for all hours with a specific need for morning and daytime lifeguards.
