NEWS

Raleigh needs more lifeguards to keep pools open

(Shutterstock)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The City of Raleigh is desperately trying to fill dozens of lifeguards positions ahead of the summer season. Pools are set to open in June.

City officials say they need 45 more lifeguards on the payroll.

An official says the city is considering to close down certain sections of the pool during the summer if there isn't enough staff.

CLICK HERE FOR A LIFEGUARD APPLICATION

The city has posted this ad on its website:
Working as a lifeguard has many benefits: flexible schedule, working as a part of a team, and earning money! Salaries range from $8.25-$9.25/hr. depending on certifications. Hours of operation range from 5:00am-9:00pm at most pools. We are hiring for all hours with a specific need for morning and daytime lifeguards.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newslifeguardpooljobsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
What to know about the case involving the Texas cop who shot a 15-year-old
Police: Accidental fall down stairs wasn't, man charged
2 Republican holdouts agree to compromise plan on Obamacare repeal
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas college
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh PD: No restaurant employees sang "F the Police"
Police: Accidental fall down stairs wasn't, man charged
Landscaper's incomplete work frustrates homeowners
Two vehicles hit, kill pedestrian in Raleigh
2 dead in murder-suicide at Texas community college
Teen faces charges after 16-year-old injured in shooting
UNC celebrates National Championship with Gov. Cooper
Show More
Good Morning America in Raleigh with local 'Deals'
Theo Pinson sticks around for UNC senior year
Sex offender charged in North Carolina woman's murder
Dog missing after fatal I-95 crash
Superintendent to meet with NAACP after racial incident
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
More Photos