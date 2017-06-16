NEWS

Raleigh neighborhood fed up with car break-ins

Multiple vehicles have been burglarized

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Residents of one of Raleigh's largest subdivisions are fed up with a rash of thefts from cars.

That's why one homeowner agreed to give ABC11 surveillance video of the thief in the hopes that someone will turn him in.

At least 14 cars in the Hedingham development in East Raleigh have been hit since Sunday.

And some neighbors also say several bicycles have been stolen from garages.

One victim who didn't want to publicly reveal her name tells ABC11, "We are real close here. We try and look out for each other and, you know, video cameras are around."

In the surveillance video you can see the thief go from car to car pulling on door handles.

Surveillance video provided by a resident



Finally when he finds one unlocked he jumps into the driver seat.

Illuminated by the interior light you can see him going through the car looking for valuables.

According to one police report he found something quite valuable a few blocks away.

Inside one of the cars he went into was an assault style rifle.

If you can identify the suspect Raleigh police would like to hear from you.
