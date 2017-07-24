Raleigh neighbors anxious as Hedingham break-ins continue

Residents in the sprawling Hedingham neighborhood in East Raleigh say an increasing number of thefts from cars and home break-ins has them concerned.And talk on neighborhood websites and social media of people arming themselves has some wondering whether those people will turn out at a community meeting about crime on Thursday night.One woman in the golf-course community told ABC 11, "I've lived here for about four years and I never heard of this happening so it's kind of a surprise to me that it's like happening all once like, you know, right now. So I'm kind of uncomfortable."The woman, who asked her name not be used, said a family member's car was opened and rummaged through last week.She says the thief or thieves went into cars all up and down the street where some have now reported burglaries and break-ins as well."We keep our lights on now. We used to keep them off," she said. "And I see everybody here is keeping them on as well, the front and back."The Hedingham Neighborhood Watch meeting is Thursday night at the neighborhood's Willow Oak Clubhouse.Attending will be a representative of the Raleigh Police Department and a private security guard who is paid by the homeowner's association to patrol the neighborhood.Most residents of Hedingham say it's a great place to live and say they feel safe.Some, including the resident who didn't want to be identified, are realizing thieves frequent nice neighborhood where they think they can steal valuable items from people who are not motivated by fear."People from good neighborhoods don't like, stop and think, 'Oh, let me make sure my door is locked,' you know, because they think it's safe. So I think that's the reason why we are the first people that get broken into - the nice neighborhoods," she told ABC 11.