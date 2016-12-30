NEWS

Raleigh Police arrest two, seek a third suspect in fatal shooting at hotel

Steven Juwon Arkel Mack, left, and Bianca Renee Adams. (Wake County Detention Center)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting at a hotel Thursday night and are now seeking a third.

On Friday, Steven Juwon Arkel Mack, 22, and Bianca Renee Adams, 26, were taken into custody and are now being transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

Each of them is being charged with murder in the death of Xavian Jeremiah Graves, 24.

Tybias Narelle Parker-Moore



On Friday evening, Raleigh PD said officers have a warrant out for a third suspect, Tybias Narelle Parker-Moore, 21. Parker-Moore is not in custody and should be considered armed and dangerous.

On Thursday, Graves was taken to WakeMed, where he was pronounced dead. He had multiple gunshot wounds.
EMBED </>More News Videos

The victim was taken to WakeMed where he died


It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at City Studios Inn and Suites in the 2900 block of Capital Boulevard.



A caller told police a person was down in a common area of the property. Police told our crew Friday morning that Graves was found in the third-floor stairwell of the hotel.
Police said the case is being investigated as a homicide. A heavy police presence was at the scene.

A heavy police presence could be seen outside the hotel.


Police have not released any information about a suspect, but said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit RaleighCrimeStoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

CrimeStoppers pays cash reward for anonymous tips that help solve cases

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newshomicide investigationraleigh policegun violenceman killedhotelRaleigh
(Copyright ©2016 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Durham DWI victim: Be smart, safe this New Year's Eve!
Trump Dismisses Russia Sanctions: 'Time for Our Country to Move On'
Experts Split on Effectiveness of Previous Russian Sanctions
Durham Police seek clues in string of smash-and-grabs
More News
Top Stories
Woman killed in crash with NC trooper's SUV
Durham Police seek clues in string of smash-and-grabs
Judge blocks law stripping Cooper of some powers
Woman's calmness during robbery may have saved lives
Durham DWI victim: Be smart, safe this New Year's Eve!
Raleigh ready for First Night
Suspect charged in connection with Durham man's murder
Show More
Border of North and South Carolina to shift on Jan. 1
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
Teen surprised with letter confirming U.S. citizenship
Shooting injures teen in Durham County
Owner of dogs shot by deputy at Home Depot speaks out
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
PHOTOS: Holiday lights around the Triangle
More Photos