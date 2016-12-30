Tybias Narelle Parker-Moore

Raleigh Police say homicide victim was found on 3rd floor stairwell of City Studios hotel. Police still looking for the murderer. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/jbEvdCPKuH — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) December 30, 2016

A heavy police presence could be seen outside the hotel.

Raleigh Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting at a hotel Thursday night and are now seeking a third.On Friday, Steven Juwon Arkel Mack, 22, and Bianca Renee Adams, 26, were taken into custody and are now being transported to the Wake County Detention Center.Each of them is being charged with murder in the death of Xavian Jeremiah Graves, 24.On Friday evening, Raleigh PD said officers have a warrant out for a third suspect, Tybias Narelle Parker-Moore, 21. Parker-Moore is not in custody and should be considered armed and dangerous.On Thursday, Graves was taken to WakeMed, where he was pronounced dead. He had multiple gunshot wounds.It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at City Studios Inn and Suites in the 2900 block of Capital Boulevard.A caller told police a person was down in a common area of the property. Police told our crew Friday morning that Graves was found in the third-floor stairwell of the hotel.Police said the case is being investigated as a homicide. A heavy police presence was at the scene.Police have not released any information about a suspect, but said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visitfor text and email reporting options.CrimeStoppers pays cash reward for anonymous tips that help solve cases