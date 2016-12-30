NEWS

Raleigh Police arrest two in fatal shooting at hotel

Steven Juwon Arkel Mack and Bianca Renee Adams (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting at a hotel Thursday night.

Xavian Jeremiah Graves, 24, was taken to WakeMed, where he was pronounced dead. He had multiple gunshot wounds.

On Friday, Steven Juwon Arkel Mack, 22, and Bianca Renee Adams, 26, were taken into custody and are now being transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

Each of them is being charged with murder.

The victim was taken to WakeMed where he died



It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at City Studios Inn and Suites in the 2900 block of Capital Boulevard.



A caller told police a person was down in a common area of the property. Police told our crew Friday morning that Graves was found in the third-floor stairwell of the hotel.

Police said the case is being investigated as a homicide. A heavy police presence was at the scene.

A heavy police presence could be seen outside the hotel.



Police have not released any information about a suspect, but said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit RaleighCrimeStoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

CrimeStoppers pays cash reward for anonymous tips that help solve cases

(Copyright ©2016 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
