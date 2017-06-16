NEWS

Raleigh police ID subject of manhunt

Wake County deputies were seen helping search for the vehicle in a neighborhood along Maywood Avenue and Montrose Street Friday

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A manhunt is underway in Raleigh as law enforcement search for an armed robbery suspect who they say is dangerous.

Authorities told ABC11 that Raleigh police tried stopping a vehicle at the intersection of S. Raleigh Boulevard and Poole Road around 9:30 a.m. Friday that matched the description of vehicle connected to a robbery, but the driver fled the scene.



They've identified the man as 58-year-old James Daniel Bloodworth.

James Daniel Bloodworth


He is wanted in connection with four recent robberies and a carjacking. Arrest warrants have been obtained charging him with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with:

-The June 14 robbery of Circle K at 4100 Western Blvd., which was reported at 5:42 a.m.;
-The June 14 robbery of IBeauty at 3131 Capital Blvd., which was reported at 11:21 a.m.;
-The June 14 robbery of CVS at 4309 New Bern Ave., which was reported at 11:13 p.m.; and
-The June 15 robbery of Avent Ferry Cleaners at 3209 Avent Ferry Rd., which was reported at 12:21 a.m.

After running from police, Bloodworth allegedly carjacked a woman in her 50s was getting out of her car in a parking lot near the intersection of S. Wilmington and E. Davie streets.

The woman said she dropped the keys to the car after Bloodworth demanded them. He then fled in the car.

He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 lbs. and was last seen wearing a light colored shirt, dark pants and black rimmed glasses. He is possibly driving the 2014 white Toyota Camry that has an NC State Mom sticker located on the lower right corner of the back window from this morning's carjacking.

Anyone who believes they have seen or know the present whereabouts of Bloodworth is asked to call 911.
newsraleigh policemanhuntRaleigh
