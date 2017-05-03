Raleigh Police investigate after man fatally stabbed

Raleigh police officers are investigating after a person was fatally stabbed Wednesday night.It happened outside, about 9 p.m., police said, on North Raleigh Boulevard, near Barksdale Drive and Park Glen Drive.The man was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries. Police said later Wednesday that he died from his injuries.The victim's identity was not immediately released.No one is in custody.The case remains under investigation.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.