Raleigh police are investigating the Friday night homicide of a 66-year-old man.Police officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Capital Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. They arrived to find the victim suffering from serious injuries.The man was taken to WakeMed where he died. The victim's name has not yet been released.Authorities do not believe this was a random act.One person is in custody. Police have not released the suspect's name.