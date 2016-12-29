NEWS

Raleigh Police open homicide investigation after shooting at hotel
A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at City Studios in Raleigh.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh police officers responding to a call at a hotel Thursday night found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to WakeMed, where he was pronounced dead.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. at City Studios Inn and Suites in the 2900 block of Capital Boulevard.



A caller told police a person was down in a common area of the property.

Police said the case is being investigated as a homicide. A heavy police presence was at the scene.

As of 11 p.m. Thursday, there was no information on a suspect or whether police were looking for anyone.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit RaleighCrimeStoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

CrimeStoppers pays cash reward for anonymous tips that help solve cases

