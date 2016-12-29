RALEIGH (WTVD) --Raleigh police officers responding to a call at a hotel Thursday night found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to WakeMed, where he was pronounced dead.
It happened shortly after 8 p.m. at City Studios Inn and Suites in the 2900 block of Capital Boulevard.
BREAKING NEWS: Heavy police presence as Raleigh PD investigate a homicide at City Studios Inn & Suites on Capital Blvd. More at 11. pic.twitter.com/Q2Nz4XKriN— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) December 30, 2016
A caller told police a person was down in a common area of the property.
Police said the case is being investigated as a homicide. A heavy police presence was at the scene.
As of 11 p.m. Thursday, there was no information on a suspect or whether police were looking for anyone.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit RaleighCrimeStoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
CrimeStoppers pays cash reward for anonymous tips that help solve cases
