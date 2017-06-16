NEWS

Raleigh Police investigating downtown carjacking

Raleigh Police are investigating a reported Friday morning carjacking downtown.

Officials say a woman in her 50s was getting out of her car in the parking lot on the corner of Lenoir and Wilmington Streets when a man with a gun approached her.

The woman said she dropped the keys to the car after the man demanded them. He then fled in the car.



The woman was not injured and so far no car or suspect has been found.

Police believe the attack was random and not related to a chase, manhunt earlier in the day.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
