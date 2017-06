The Raleigh Police Department is on the scene of a reported shooting in the 18-hundred block of Cantwell Court off Raleigh Boulevard.Pictures from Chopper 11 showed a car that appeared to have run through a grassy area and up against a fence. Both doors were open and officers had it roped off with crime scene tape.There was no immediate word on the number of people shot or how serious the injuries are.ABC11 will update this developing story.