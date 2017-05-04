Raleigh Police make arrest in fatal stabbing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1951894" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raleigh police investigating fatal stabbing on N. Raleigh Blvd.

Raleigh Police have made an arrest in a fatal stabbing that happened Wednesday night.Charles Alvin Victor Bass, 21, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Lamel Rayfield Truesdale, 27.Bass has been taken to the Wake County Detention Center.The incident happened around 9 p.m., police said, on North Raleigh Boulevard, near Barksdale Drive and Park Glen Drive.Truesdale was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries and later died as a result of his injuries.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visitfor text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.