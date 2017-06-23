#BREAKING: 20-yr-old pistol whipped during NE Raleigh home invasion. Victim has blood on his shirt and ice pack on his face. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/R7PEYXCJlg — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) June 23, 2017

Raleigh police are investigating a mid-day attempted robbery, pistol-whipping in the Neuse Crossings neighborhood.Officials say a 20-year-old backing out of his driveway was stopped by a car behind him. Two men then jumped out of the car and showed a gun and reportedly hit the 20-year-old with the weapon.The victim's mother came out of the house while the suspects were rummaging through the car. One suspect fled the scene and the other forced the mother back inside the home. He fled soon after.This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.