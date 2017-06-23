NEWS

Raleigh police investigating man pistol-whipped in driveway

Raleigh Police are investigating an alleged pistol-whipping, attempted robbery in the Forestville Farms neighborhood, Friday, June 23, 2017. (WTVD)

Raleigh police are investigating a mid-day attempted robbery, pistol-whipping in the Neuse Crossings neighborhood.

Officials say a 20-year-old backing out of his driveway was stopped by a car behind him. Two men then jumped out of the car and showed a gun and reportedly hit the 20-year-old with the weapon.

The victim's mother came out of the house while the suspects were rummaging through the car. One suspect fled the scene and the other forced the mother back inside the home. He fled soon after.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the neighborhood as the Forestville Farms community.
