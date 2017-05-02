Raleigh Police respond after 2 shot near Brockton Drive

Raleigh Police responded late Tuesday evening after two people were shot in northeast Raleigh.It happened in the area of Brockton Drive off Green Road, near Atlantic Avenue about 9:30 p.m.One victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Another was found on Brockton Drive.It wasn't immediately clear whether the shootings were related.There is no word of the severity of the injuries.Police are canvassing the area. No suspects are in custody.An ABC11 crew at the scene is working to find out more information.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.