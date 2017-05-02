NEWS

Raleigh Police respond after 2 shot near Brockton Drive

Raleigh Police investigate a double shooting near Brockton Drive.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police responded late Tuesday evening after two people were shot in northeast Raleigh.

It happened in the area of Brockton Drive off Green Road, near Atlantic Avenue about 9:30 p.m.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
One victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Another was found on Brockton Drive.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the shootings were related.

There is no word of the severity of the injuries.

Police are canvassing the area. No suspects are in custody.

An ABC11 crew at the scene is working to find out more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsgun violenceshootingman shotraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Texas cop who fatally shot 15-year-old has been fired, police say
NY triplets get same surgery for rare skull condition
2 kayakers rescued from swollen Neuse River in Raleigh
Gunfire hits two people, car, house in Durham
More News
Top Stories
Upside-down U.S. flag angers Creedmoor restaurant patron
Wake Schools responds after racially charged Snapchat post
Durham protesters blame driver, police for tense incident
Gunfire hits two people, car, house in Durham
2 kayakers rescued from swollen Neuse River in Raleigh
Wake County Board of Education approves 2017-18 budget proposal
Wayne Community College shooter gets life without parole
Show More
Pit bulls to be euthanized after attacking 66-year-old
Apex school step team show marred by racist Snapchat post
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
Man flushing friend's remains to hit Durham ballpark
Ex-officer to plead guilty in black motorist's death
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
More Photos