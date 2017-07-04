Raleigh Police respond to reported shooting outside a McDonald's

Shooting call comes in not even an hour after people started to leave downtown Raleigh for #4thOfJuly fireworks #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/6QrakiUm1b — AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) July 5, 2017

Raleigh Police are at the scene of a reported shooting outside a McDonald's restaurant on Tuesday night.It happened at S. Wilmington Street and E. South Street, where police have the area blocked off.A Raleigh police officer told media that two people were transported from the shooting scene.There was no confirmation that they had been shot or the extent of their injuries.Blount and Lenoir are also blocked off as police investigate.The incident happened near Shaw University.The shooting call came in shortly after people began leaving downtown after attending The 'Works fireworks event.