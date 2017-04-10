RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --A man robbed the State Employees Credit Union at 2802 Hillsborough St., on Monday, Raleigh Police said.
The suspect, who was seen in surveillance images, entered the bank and passed a note to a teller.
After the teller complied with the note's demands, the suspect fled on foot.
The man was described as being about 5-foot-10.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
