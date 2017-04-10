NEWS

Raleigh Police seek man who robbed State Employees Credit Union

The suspect in the Raleigh bank robbery. (Raleigh Police Department)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man robbed the State Employees Credit Union at 2802 Hillsborough St., on Monday, Raleigh Police said.

The suspect, who was seen in surveillance images, entered the bank and passed a note to a teller.

After the teller complied with the note's demands, the suspect fled on foot.

The man was described as being about 5-foot-10.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.


