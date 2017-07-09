RALEIGH (WTVD) --The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a possible suspect linked to several burglaries.
Police said the male suspect is connected to three burglary cases:
- On June 16, a resident in the 1600 block of Gorman Street reported that the suspect tried to force his way into their residence after the victim opened the door. The suspect fled when another resident appeared
- On June 17, a resident in the 1400 block of Collegeview Avenue reported that they heard a noise and when they confronted the suspect, he fled
- On June 18, a resident in the 1400 block of Collegeview Avenue reported that the suspect entered an unsecured bedroom window and fled after being confronted by the resident
The suspect is described as a black male with a medium skin tone, is approximately 6', has a thin build, and is in his early 20s.
Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357 or visit www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and e-mail reporting options.