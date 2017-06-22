NEWS

Raleigh Police seek suspect after man shot in abdomen

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was shot Wednesday night on Presley Court.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh Police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday night.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It happened in the 4300 block of Presley Court.

Police said a man was shot in the abdomen. His injuries were not considered life threatening.

Police responded to the shooting call about 9:20 p.m.

Police said a suspect was described as a black male wearing gray clothing, about 6 feet tall with a thin build. The suspect was wearing a black hat.

The shooting remains under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsraleigh policeman shotgun violenceRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Raleigh vigil held for slain Virginia Muslim teen
Fayetteville parents arrested in January death of infant girl
Canadian man from Tunisia charged in US airport attack
Video shows runaway bus speeding backward down Brooklyn street
More News
Top Stories
New rules passed for Wake Co. school resource officers
Durham boy fighting leukemia gets dream Disney trip
Fayetteville parents arrested in January death of infant girl
Durham manhunt underway after man tried to shoot at group of girls, police say
Canadian man from Tunisia charged in US airport attack
Mom shot, dies in 14-year-old son's arms
State budget plan moves forward; teachers not pleased
Show More
Latest track puts remains of Cindy over NC this weekend
New NC audit raises questions about milk safety
Police: NC school custodian arrested on crack charges
Teen killed in fall down elevator shaft at hospital
Fayetteville police arrest suspect in homicide case
More News
Top Video
New rules passed for Wake Co. school resource officers
Durham boy fighting leukemia gets dream Disney trip
Raleigh vigil held for slain Virginia Muslim teen
New NC audit raises questions about milk safety
More Video