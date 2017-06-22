Raleigh Police seek suspect after man shot in abdomen

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --Raleigh Police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday night.
It happened in the 4300 block of Presley Court.
Police said a man was shot in the abdomen. His injuries were not considered life threatening.
Police responded to the shooting call about 9:20 p.m.
Police said a suspect was described as a black male wearing gray clothing, about 6 feet tall with a thin build. The suspect was wearing a black hat.
The shooting remains under investigation.