Raleigh Police seek suspect after man shot in abdomen

Raleigh Police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday night.It happened in the 4300 block of Presley Court.Police said a man was shot in the abdomen. His injuries were not considered life threatening.Police responded to the shooting call about 9:20 p.m.Police said a suspect was described as a black male wearing gray clothing, about 6 feet tall with a thin build. The suspect was wearing a black hat.The shooting remains under investigation.