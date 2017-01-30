Raleigh police warning about jury duty scam

Raleigh police are putting residents on alert after several victims reported that they received a call from someone impersonating a sheriff's deputy.The caller says the recipient is facing arrest for missing jury duty, according to officials.Police say the victims are then convinced to buy prepaid financial cards and give the information to the scammer.Authorities are reminding everyone that no law enforcement officer will ever ask for payment, your social security number, or a credit card for missing jury duty.A similar scam was reported in Fayetteville last week where a suspect pretended to be a lieutenant with the police department.