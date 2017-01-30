NEWS

Raleigh police warning about jury duty scam

EMBED </>More News Videos

Raleigh police are putting residents on alert after several victims reported that they received a call from someone impersonating a sheriff's deputy. (WTVD)

Raleigh police are putting residents on alert after several victims reported that they received a call from someone impersonating a sheriff's deputy.

The caller says the recipient is facing arrest for missing jury duty, according to officials.

Police say the victims are then convinced to buy prepaid financial cards and give the information to the scammer.

Authorities are reminding everyone that no law enforcement officer will ever ask for payment, your social security number, or a credit card for missing jury duty.

A similar scam was reported in Fayetteville last week where a suspect pretended to be a lieutenant with the police department.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsjury dutyscamscamsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Immigration Order Is 'Unconstitutional,' Lawyer Says
Conway: GOP Senators Need to Support This President
Activists Set for More Protests as Last of Airport Detainees Cleared
Migrants rescued from overcrowded boat
7 dogs found shot, killed along rural NC road
More News
Top Stories
Demonstrators swarm RDU in protest of Trump travel ban
Delta operations return to normal after systems outage
Snow falling in western North Carolina
6 Dead in Shooting at Quebec City Mosque; 2 Suspects Held
Dirt detectives not happy with new Raleigh ordinance
7 dogs found shot, killed along rural NC road
Police: Road rage leads to Raleigh shooting
Show More
Chapel Hill student with Down syndrome receives award
Trump Defends Travel Ban: 'This Is About Terror and Keeping Our Country Safe'
SC tech worker visiting Iran can't return to US
Teen hit by car while riding bike
White House reverses course on green card holders
More News
Top Video
Demonstrators swarm RDU in protest of Trump travel ban
Chapel Hill student with Down syndrome receives award
Delta operations return to normal after systems outage
Migrants rescued from overcrowded boat
More Video