Raleigh residents wary after recent unsolved burglaries

Boyland Heights is the latest victim in a string of robberies near downtown Raleigh.While Raleigh police investigate, many residents say they're on edge."I watch, I look around before I go out, and I use my alarm system more than I used to," Raleigh resident Rosemary said.The latest robbery happened just steps away from her front door."I don't like it, and I'm a little bit on edge," she said.Thursday, the burglars hit two homes in the Boyland Heights neighborhood in less than 30 minutes.In May, thieves struck at two homes in Oakwood, and in the South Park, five homes were hit in just three days.During the robberies, thieves stole jewelry, cash, video games, laptops, guns, and rifles.Raleigh police said they are not sure if the crimes are connected, leaving residents wary and frustrated."It upsets me a little bit," said resident Jackie Pleasants. "More than anything else, I wish that I had been here because we always watch out for each other. I love this neighborhood. I've been here for 28 years."Police said the best line of defense is to lock all windows and doors and to display security alarm decals and beware of dog signs.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.