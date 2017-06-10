NEWS

Raleigh residents wary after recent unsolved burglaries

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh police are investigating a string of burglaries. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Boyland Heights is the latest victim in a string of robberies near downtown Raleigh.

While Raleigh police investigate, many residents say they're on edge.

"I watch, I look around before I go out, and I use my alarm system more than I used to," Raleigh resident Rosemary said.

The latest robbery happened just steps away from her front door.

"I don't like it, and I'm a little bit on edge," she said.

Thursday, the burglars hit two homes in the Boyland Heights neighborhood in less than 30 minutes.

061017-wtvd-burglary-pic-vid



In May, thieves struck at two homes in Oakwood, and in the South Park, five homes were hit in just three days.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

During the robberies, thieves stole jewelry, cash, video games, laptops, guns, and rifles.

Raleigh police said they are not sure if the crimes are connected, leaving residents wary and frustrated.

"It upsets me a little bit," said resident Jackie Pleasants. "More than anything else, I wish that I had been here because we always watch out for each other. I love this neighborhood. I've been here for 28 years."

Police said the best line of defense is to lock all windows and doors and to display security alarm decals and beware of dog signs.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsrobberyraleigh newsraleigh policeburglaryRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
NC student says he was threatened with noose
'Batman' TV star Adam West dies at 88
3 US soldiers killed in Taliban-claimed attack by Afghan soldier
Sessions to appear before Senate Intelligence Committee
More News
Top Stories
Powerball hits $435M, NC residents hope to win big
NC student says he was threatened with noose
NC teen competes for spot on U.S. Junior National Team
Highway 98 near Winding Way reopens after accident
Sessions to appear before Senate Intelligence Committee
Millbrook Road sinkhole repairs finished, road reopens
Adam West, known as TV's 'Batman' in the 1960s, dies at 88
Show More
Anti-Islamic law rallies held in downtown Raleigh
Texas toddlers die after being left in car 15 hours
Afghan official: Afghan soldier kills 3 US soldiers
Search ends for Navy sailor who fell off cruiser into ocean
Study: Mosquito spray could delay motor skills
More News
Top Video
NC teen competes for spot on U.S. Junior National Team
Millbrook Road sinkhole repairs finished, road reopens
Highway 98 near Winding Way reopens after accident
Anti-Islamic law rallies held in downtown Raleigh
More Video