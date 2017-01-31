NEWS

Raleigh shooting leaves man, 2 teens wounded

Three people were shot on Addison Place. Two suspects are in custody.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department is investigating after three people were shot in the 1000 block of Addison Place just northeast of downtown.

Pictures from Chopper 11 showed a person being loaded into a waiting ambulance.

There was also a heavy police presence on North Raleigh Boulevard a few blocks away, where officers had three people in handcuffs.


Police said the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. and none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.



A woman told ABC11 that the victims were her two sons and her nephew.

On Tuesday evening, officers identified the victims as Malik Raines, 21, Donzell Jones, 18, and Devone Raines, 16. All three were taken to WakeMed.

The case remains under investigation.



Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
