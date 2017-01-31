Raleigh shooting leaves man, 2 teens wounded

BREAKING: Raleigh police are on scene of reported shooting on Addison Pl. off of Glasscock St. just northeast of downtown. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/3OR6ZenxME — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) January 31, 2017

Raleigh police bring K9 officer to search for evidence after triple shooting. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/UEEo5M6zwA — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) January 31, 2017

Woman tells @ABC11_WTVD shooting victims are her two sons and one nephew. Family friend says youngest victim is 11 years old. #abc11 — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) January 31, 2017

The Raleigh Police Department is investigating after three people were shot in the 1000 block of Addison Place just northeast of downtown.Pictures from Chopper 11 showed a person being loaded into a waiting ambulance.There was also a heavy police presence on North Raleigh Boulevard a few blocks away, where officers had three people in handcuffs.Police said the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. and none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.A woman told ABC11 that the victims were her two sons and her nephew.On Tuesday evening, officers identified the victims as Malik Raines, 21, Donzell Jones, 18, and Devone Raines, 16. All three were taken to WakeMed.The case remains under investigation.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visitfor text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.