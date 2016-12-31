NEWS

Raleigh suspect botches attempt to rob Subway restaurant

Surveillance image of the robbery in Raleigh (Credit: Raleigh Police Department )

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A masked bandit tried to rob a Subway restaurant in Raleigh on Friday night but was unsuccessful, police said.

The suspect entered the restaurant at 3130 Integrity Drive around 8:16 p.m.

Police said the suspect was armed with a handgun. Employees ran to the back of the store and the suspect fled empty-handed.

Authorities described the unsuccessful criminal as a black male whose face was masked.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery or who believes they know the suspect in the surveillance picture is encouraged to call police.
Related Topics:
newsattempted robberysubway restaurantRaleigh
(Copyright ©2016 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect in PA trooper's death shot and killed
Happy 2017! See New Year's Eve celebrations around the world
Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Pennsylvania Officer Is Dead: Police
Kellyanne Conway's Husband Under Consideration for Solicitor General
More News
Top Stories
16-year-old girl killed in Willow Spring car crash
Duke and UNC lose on same day while ranked in top 10
Roy Cooper wastes no time stepping into role
Revelers bid adieu to a year of conflicts, celeb deaths
Raleigh Police arrest third suspect in fatal hotel shooting
Trump sends New Year wishes to his 'many enemies'
Suspect in PA trooper's death shot and killed
Show More
Russian Hacking Malware Found on Vermont Utility Computer
In Benson, search continues for missing Florida man
21 rescued after Knott's Berry Farm ride stops midway
2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Conn. Concert
Woman killed in crash with NC trooper's SUV
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
PHOTOS: Holiday lights around the Triangle
More Photos