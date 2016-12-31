A masked bandit tried to rob a Subway restaurant in Raleigh on Friday night but was unsuccessful, police said.The suspect entered the restaurant at 3130 Integrity Drive around 8:16 p.m.Police said the suspect was armed with a handgun. Employees ran to the back of the store and the suspect fled empty-handed.Authorities described the unsuccessful criminal as a black male whose face was masked.Anyone with information about the attempted robbery or who believes they know the suspect in the surveillance picture is encouraged to call police.