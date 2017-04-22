NEWS

Raleigh thieves target women in purse snatching scheme

Keontre Brooks (top left), Garrett Batchler, Brain Strickland (bottom left), and Tyheim Battle (bottom right) were arrested in connection to a Raleigh purse snatching scheme. (Credit: Wake County Sheriff's Office )

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Four suspects in a Raleigh purse snatching scheme have been arrested and now their victims are speaking out.

"I've never been hit like that before," Karen Qualm said.

Around 1 p.m. on Friday, she was talking towards BJ's Wholesale Club near Triangle Town Center when she was attacked.

"I felt this huge bang on my back like somebody just pounded me and yanked on my pocketbook and took off," she explained. "I'm not a spring chicken but I ran after them... but I couldn't keep up with them."

Roughly 15 minutes later, Raleigh police said the thieves found another victim nearby.

"I was just putting my bags inside and when I (was) done I could not find my handbag," Nahla Shakhashiro said.

Shakhashiro went back inside the store to find her bag, which she thought she had misplaced, only to learn that security video captured the thieves stealing her purse from her shopping cart.

"My purse, my handbag, whatever it is... I won't leave it like this," Shakhasiro said. "I will keep it with me. I will put it first in the car."

So far, three women have reported their purses were snatched between Wednesday and Friday afternoon.

The victims' cash, credit cards, and cell phones all gone in an instant.

The alert upset shoppers Saturday.

"I don't see how they sleep at night doing that to someone," Raleigh resident Nasheba Allred said.

Raleigh Police have arrested four men in connection with the thefts: Tyheim Battle, Brian Strickland, Keiontre Brooks, and Garrett Batcheler.

Battle and Strickland are charged with larceny. Brooks is accused of helping with the incident and Batcheler is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Even though these men are behind bars, their actions are still affecting residents.

"I probably won't carry much when I go out," Allred said. "I will just have exactly what I need."

Raleigh police said that's the right attitude to have. They suggest holding onto purses tightly. Keeping them close to your body.

All four suspects are due in court on Monday.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscrimetheftraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
4-year-old struck by ATV in Cumberland County
Fort Bragg soldier dead after fatal wreck on Yadkin Road
American Airlines apologizes, puts flight attendant on leave after confrontation
President Trump to hold rally on night of White House Correspondents Dinner
More News
Top Stories
Fort Bragg soldier dead after fatal wreck on Yadkin Road
4-year-old struck by ATV in Cumberland County
Durham teen killed in ATV accident
Chance of severe weather as big changes on the way
NC's long summer vacations are being challenged
Fire crews battle a blaze in Raleigh
Volunteer firefighter saves 4-year-old who flew out of bus
Show More
Raleigh March for Science draws huge crowd downtown
Large turnout for Walk to defeat ALS
Women's Empowerment 2017 takes over the Triangle
Passengers defend mother allegedly hit by flight attendant
Download the AccuWeather app!
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
PHOTOS: Chapel Hill home heavily damaged by fire
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
More Photos