Raleigh woman killed in Nash County highway wreck

Chopper 11 HD overhead a wrecked car on Highway 264 in Nash County

NASH COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A woman from Raleigh was killed in a crash along Highway 264 in Nash County Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near exit 27 around 2 p.m. Chopper 11 HD was overhead as authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene.

The car had significant damage and was off the road in the treeline.

Authorities said a 2009 Honda Accord, driven by Khadijah Renee Ashe, 30, of Raleigh was going east when she veered into the median and lost control. The car overturned and hit a tree.

Ashe was ejected and died at the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine why Ashe went into the median.
