Raleigh woman killed in Nash County highway wreck

A woman from Raleigh was killed in a crash along Highway 264 in Nash County Tuesday afternoon.It happened near exit 27 around 2 p.m. Chopper 11 HD was overhead as authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene.The car had significant damage and was off the road in the treeline.Authorities said a 2009 Honda Accord, driven by Khadijah Renee Ashe, 30, of Raleigh was going east when she veered into the median and lost control. The car overturned and hit a tree.Ashe was ejected and died at the scene.Investigators are still working to determine why Ashe went into the median.