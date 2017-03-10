"Mimi" was also attacked, and suffered a broken jaw, two broken ribs and puncture wounds.

A 70-year-old Raleigh woman is home nursing several injuries after she says she was attacked by a pit bull at her apartment complex.Snow Barnes says she is scarred physically and emotionally."Every time I close my eyes at night, I see the dog. I just don't want anybody to go through what I went through," she said.Barnes says she had surgery Thursday. Her torn hand is wrapped in a bandage. There are several bite marks on her thigh and arms, from when she tried to stop the attack."He knocked me down. He came at me so fast," she said.The attack happened last week while Barnes was out walking her dogs."I was hollering and screaming at the owner to 'Help me, help me.' She was standing right there beside me," she said.Barnes said the pit then turned its attention on 2-year-old Mimi, a miniature pinscher."He got a hold of my dog and then just mauled. He had his mouth locked around my dog's neck," said Barnes. "She had a broken jaw, two broken ribs and all those puncture wounds all over her body."Barnes filed a police report, but Raleigh Police said the pit bull's owner is not facing any charges."I don't understand why he's not facing any, I really don't," Barnes said. "He should face charges because that dog didn't have a leash on him," she said. "This could have been avoided."Police have not clarified to ABC11 why no charges have been filed.ABC11 reached out to the pit bull's owner, who was not interested in talking about the incident.