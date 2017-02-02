Raleigh woman upset about 'slave' graffiti

Minutes after ABC11 contacted the property owners, the graffiti was promptly painted over.

Graffiti referencing slavery popped up near a major Raleigh road and remained in sight for nearly a week.The words "Shut Up Slave" were spray painted on a cement storm drain in a retention pond on Corporation Parkway off New Hope Road.It's been a week since Tosha Gray noticed the spray-painted words and reported it to police."With everything that's going on in the country today, this is definitely something we do not need to add," Gray saidABC11 asked her if she believes the use of the word "slave" makes the message a racially charged one. She said yes."Racism does not exist between a lot of people," Gray said, "but I think with everything that's going on today, it's more ... people decide to bring it out more, to show it more, and this is just a sign."The graffiti isn't on public property, so there wasn't anything the city could do. Gray volunteered to do it herself, but authorities advised her against it, as she could be liable for any unintended damage.ABC11 reached out the property owners of the retention pond where the structure sits. They told us they were unaware of the graffiti and fully intended to clean it up or cover it up.The words were painted over within minutes after our inquiry."We don't need this type of negativity in the world," Gray said. "We need to come together as a community, and that's why I wanted my voice to be heard, because this is our community."