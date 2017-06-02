DOWNTOWN RALEIGH FIRE

Officials: Cause of monstrous downtown Raleigh fire undetermined

Firefighters battle the blaze

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh's biggest fire in a century remains undetermined, according to a report released Friday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The investigation into the cause of the March 16th blaze at the then-under-construction Metropolitan Apartments is still "ongoing."

MORE: Complete coverage of the downtown Raleigh fire

The huge five-alarm fire destroyed a six-to-seven-story building, damaged neighboring apartment buildings - forcing residents out - and closed West Jones Street indefinitely.

In the report released Friday, officials said a number of potential ignition sources were identified within the building and evaluated.

"However, after thorough hypothesis, development, testing and evaluation, investigators were unable to definitively eliminate several accidental and incendiary scenarios," the reported stated.

The possibilities included electrical sources, arson, and the possibility of a fire ignited by squatters trying to keep warm.

The news comes as nearby business owners and residents say work at the downtown site has ceased and they are wondering when all streets will reopen.

RELATED: Residents say no work being done at site of downtown Raleigh fire
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsdowntown raleigh fireRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DOWNTOWN RALEIGH FIRE
Work at site of downtown Raleigh fire at standstill
First responders honored for downtown Raleigh fire
I-Team: Why Raleigh fire cleanup is a painstaking process
Residents return home after downtown Raleigh fire
More downtown raleigh fire
NEWS
Putin on Trump's withdrawal from Paris Accord: 'Don't worry, be happy'
'Tear it down': DC mayor reacts to fake ICE fliers
Raleigh mom accused of abusing her baby pleads guilty
1 World Trade Center climber allegedly caught on top of another NYC high-rise
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh mom accused of abusing her baby pleads guilty
It's National Doughnut Day! Celebrate with free ones
Officials: NC nightclub owner was having meth mailed
Man killed in Fuquay-Varina crash on NC-55
House gives initial OK to North Carolina budget proposal
WATCH: Cyclists, vehicle have close call in Orange County
Crews work on water main break near Wakefield schools
Show More
Construction giving Raleigh neighborhood bad vibrations
Reactions run hot after Trump's climate accord decision
Mimosa with Sunday brunch? Senate OKs offering option
Judges uphold law diminishing governor's elections role
15-year-old charged in Kinston double homicide
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
More Photos