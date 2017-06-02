Raleigh's biggest fire in a century remains undetermined, according to a report released Friday.The investigation into the cause of the March 16th blaze at the then-under-construction Metropolitan Apartments is still "ongoing."The huge five-alarm fire destroyed a six-to-seven-story building, damaged neighboring apartment buildings - forcing residents out - and closed West Jones Street indefinitely.In the report released Friday, officials said a number of potential ignition sources were identified within the building and evaluated."However, after thorough hypothesis, development, testing and evaluation, investigators were unable to definitively eliminate several accidental and incendiary scenarios," the reported stated.The possibilities included electrical sources, arson, and the possibility of a fire ignited by squatters trying to keep warm.The news comes as nearby business owners and residents say work at the downtown site has ceased and they are wondering when all streets will reopen.