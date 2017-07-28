NEWS

Rally protests alleged abuse in immigration detention centers

Protesters rallied in Wake County on Friday.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Accusations of abusive and inhumane conditions for undocumented immigrants inside of detention centers led to a rally outside the Wake County Justice Center and Sheriff's Office on Friday evening.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"I watched my husband depreciate before my eyes and I couldn't even recognize him," said Corey Mejia Summers, one of several people who shared their stories during the rally.

She admits, however, that her husband, Luis Mejia Sanchez, has a drinking problem and drove drunk. She said he was charged with driving under the influence and served 14 months before being sent to Stewart Detention Center in Georgia.

Protesters are upset about alleged mistreatment at immigration detention centers.



"They don't have any opportunity to buy any other food and it was so, so small that he lost so much weight," Mejia Summers said.

In May, Ruben Guzman sat down with ABC11 at his Knightdale home and also complained about the Stewart Detention Center.

He said the facility was dirty, the food was rotten and they were treated unreasonably poor.

At the time, ABC11 reached out to ICE for comment, and a spokesperson said all ICE facilities are subject to random inspections by independent inspectors, "and the Stewart Detention Center has repeatedly been found to operate in compliance with ICE's rigorous detention standards."

RELATED: Knightdale man recounts time in immigration facility

Mejia Summers said she is considering reaching out to the Consulate of Honduras in Atlanta. In Guzman's case, a spokesperson for the Consulate of Mexico said Guzman's complaints were being looked into but that they regularly check detention centers and interview inmates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsimmigrationICEabusewake county newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Deportation fears quelled, Knightdale man recounts ordeal
NEWS
Scalise in critical condition after gunman opens fire at congressional baseball practice
North Korea says 2nd ICBM test puts much of US in range
Trooper hit by impaired driver: 'Lucky to be alive"
Politicians react to chief of staff shake-up as John Kelly replaces Reince Priebus
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh mom charged after children left alone overnight
Trooper hit by impaired driver: 'Lucky to be alive"
Outer Banks outage: Visitor evacuation ordered for Hatteras
North Korea says 2nd ICBM test puts much of US in range
Trump tweets Kelly is new White House Chief of Staff, Priebus out
North Carolina reacts to Obamacare's survival
Governor Cooper signs raise the age proclamation
Card skimmer reported at Durham gas station
Show More
Fayetteville motorcyclist critical after crash with van
Family says 11-month-old Charlie Gard, focus of a legal health battle, has died
Border officers appeared to encourage teen to drink from bottle containing liquid meth
Solar eclipse is just 3 weeks away!
Wilson murder suspect turns himself in
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos