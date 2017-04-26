Ramsey Street in Fayetteville closed due to 6-car wreck

Ramsey St is closed between Rosehill Rd & Northwest Ave due to a 6 car crash with an overturned vehicle. One person is in critical condition — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) April 26, 2017

Authorities in Fayetteville have closed part of Ramsey Street due to a 6-car wreck.It happened around 7:50 a.m. on Ramsey Street at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.Fayetteville police say one of the six vehicles involved overturned and over half of the vehicles sustained significant damage.Several people were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with injuries, at least one person is in critical condition.Officers are currently investigating the crash.Ramsey Street is closed between Rosehill Road and Northwest Avenue.Drivers should use Country Club Drive and Rosehill Road as alternate routes around the crash.The roadway is expected to remain closed for the rest of the morning, but authorities said they hope to have the road reopened by lunchtime.