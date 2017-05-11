Authorities say a rash of car break-ins has occurred at DuPont State Recreational Forest and other trailheads.that Transylvania County Sheriff's Capt. Kevin Creasman says there have been 16 car break-ins so far this year, not including several more on Wednesday. Thieves have smashed windows and grabbed valuables within easy reach.Creasman says the number of break-ins appears to be higher than normal. Most have been reported at the Hooker Falls trailhead at DuPont, but others have occurred at Pisgah National Forest. There doesn't seem to be a trend in terms of when the thefts take place.Creasman says the sheriff's office is working to see if the break-ins are related and identify suspects based on photos. Deputies have increased patrols in the area.