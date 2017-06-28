Rash of daylight home burglaries reported in Cary

Cary police are urging homeowners to take precautions after a string of daytime home break-ins.Police have investigated seven residential break-ins over the last 30 days in the following areas: Amiable Loop, Longchamp Ln., Arvind Oaks Circle, Presidents Walk Ln., and Point Comfort Ln.In most of the cases, officers say thieves check to make sure no one is home then go to the back of the house and kick in the back door. They're stealing mostly electronics, cash, and weapons.One young family returning from vacation in India earlier this month said the thieves came in through their sliding glass door at the back of their home and stole the gold jewelry their newborn had just gotten as gifts while overseas."I always thought that we were in a safe neighborhood and now I learned a lesson that you can never be safe anywhere," said Venkata Kosuri. "You need to take all the precautions that you can all the time."He has since installed a dead bolt on the back door and added surveillance cameras around his home.Cary police say residents should invest in a security system, make sure it's on whenever you're away, and keep an eye out for your neighbors."No one knows your neighborhood as well as you do," said Capt. Randall Rhyne. "So that's why we ask people to look out for each other. If you see someone that's suspicious, don't hesitate to call us."