Due to safety and impact to airport operations, we are ending the protest. Please return to your vehicles. 1/2 — RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) January 29, 2017

Their three year old daughter, in the picture they hold, is stranded in Jordan b/c of immigration ban. Protests underway at @RDUAirport pic.twitter.com/ftevvCGI65 — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) January 29, 2017

Officials said they were ending the protest of President Donald Trump's travel ban outside of Raleigh-Durham International Airport after hoards of demonstrators swarmed the airport.Though officials urged participants to return to their vehicles, more than 1,000 protesters made no sign of leaving. The masses continued to speak out against Trump's sweeping executive order that he said was a necessary step to stop "radical Islamic terrorists" from coming to the U.S.The order included a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.RDU officials said the protest permit was only for 150 people, but more than 1,000 showed up.ABC11 reporter Julie Wilson met up with a family whose 3-year-old daughter is stranded in Jordan because of the travel ban. The father emotionally told ABC11 his daughter is in poor health and they are desperate to reunite with her.The crowd steadily grew as protesters chanted "Let them in!" and "This is what democracy looks like!"There were some in the crowd that supported Trump's executive order, though. One man was seen holding a sign urging participants to remember recent terror attacks.There is a significant police presence at the protest to keep the peace and contain the crowd to the designated area."We are showing up to protest Trump's executive order. The Triangle stands with refugees and immigrants," the group's Facebook page stated. "The current ban has protected people stranded at US airports from being deported, but does not lift the executive order Trump has instilled The time for this event is the same time as the White House protest and we are protesting in solidarity."RDU officials issued a statement regarding the protest, which read:There is a designated area for the protest outside of Terminal 2, and officials have opened event parking for those participating.