Record rainfall in Houston as searing heat lingers out West

MAX GOLEMBO
Severe storms on Wednesday that stretched from Colorado to New Jersey dumped a record rainfall on Houston, with some areas seeing up to 8 inches.

On America's birthday, 77 damaging storms were reported, including two tornadoes -- one in Florida, one in Texas -- that each did damage.

Some flooding is possible today with severe storms across the Northeast, Ohio Valley, Gulf Coast and into parts of the Rockies. Elsewhere, soaring temperatures are popping up throughout the U.S. as 23 states from California to Maine are under fire alerts.

More than 60 wildfires are burning throughout the U.S., most of them in western states from California to Texas, where record heat and wind speeds may exacerbate the threat level.

Some areas may see gusts of 20 to 50 mph and a relative humidity of about 5 percent. Even in Los Angeles, temperatures may exceed 100 degrees on Friday.

In the eastern U.S., the oppressive heat will continue from Arkansas to Maine.

Nashville on Wednesday recorded its hottest day in six years -- 99 degrees, with a heat index above 100.

Heat indexes today are again expected to exceed 100 for much of the Midwest.

Temperatures are expected to take a slight dip soon, however, offering a break from the heat.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Police: Man shoots woman, turns gun on self in Brier Creek home
24-year-old accused of killing 7-month-old she was babysitting
Teen falls 150 feet to death at NC waterfall
Girl reportedly bitten by shark near Myrtle Beach pier
Subway worker calls 911 on black family accused of stealing soda
Woman's toenails fall off after fish pedicure
Raleigh celebrates July 4th at new location
World War II prisoner of war from Smithfield to be honored
Show More
911 calls released in deadly Fayetteville officer-involved shooting
'Their stories are now our stories' - new US citizens take their oath on July 4th
Woman climbs Statue of Liberty; Liberty Island evacuated
Could we see tropical storms in the near future?
Downtown Raleigh businesses hope for profitable 4th of July after losing street festival
More News