Repairs being made after gas leak near Durham apartments

Firefighters on the scene.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Repairs are being made to a road near downtown Durham after a gas leak.

A spokesperson with PSNC Energy said on Tuesday morning that a contractor dug into a 4-inch natural gas line near Alston Avenue, causing the leak.

About 11 p.m., firefighters evacuated the Lovett Square Apartment complex as crews worked to get the leak fixed.

"We really didn't think nothing of it until firefighters came and knocked on the door. We just had to leave," one neighbor told ABC11.

Neighbors further down Alston Avenue didn't have to leave, but they still felt the effects of the situation because the road was shut down for hours.

The detour and road closures put a damper on Hamilla Rochelle's lunch sales at S&H Foods, a food truck that sits adjacent to Alston Ave and Main Street.

"It's kind of slowing my business down a little bit. This is a big part of my business because the traffic can't get through," Rochelle said.

The leak was secured around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

PSNC says no customers lost their natural gas service.


