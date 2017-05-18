Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes has died, according to Fox News.The news organization reported that his widow, Elizabeth Ailes, confirmed the news in a statement."I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning," the statement read. "Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise-and to give back."Ailes resigned from his chairman role last year amid allegations of sexual harassment. The Ohio native had held the position since founding the network in 1996. He has previously worked at CNBC and MSNBC.