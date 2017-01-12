NEWS

Report: Pedestrian struck in Garner, emergency crews respond

Law enforcement, emergency crews on scene of a reported pedestrian accident in Garner (Chopper 11 HD)

GARNER, North Carolina --
Chopper 11 HD is flying over US-401 in Garner where emergency crews are responding to reports of a pedestrian struck.

The accident is blocking southbound lanes of Fayetteville Road near Pinewinds Drive. There is heavy congestion in the area; law enforcement officers are rerouting all southbound traffic at Mechanical Boulevard.


An ABC11 crew is en route and we will bring you more information as soon as it is available.
Related Topics:
newspedestrian struckaccidentGarner
Load Comments
NEWS
Senate GOP Clears Key Hurdle in 'Obamacare' Repeal
Aircraft Carrying Miami Heat Slides on Snowy Taxiway
Georgia Deputy in Dramatic Shootout Caught on Dashcam
US military: Nov. fight with Taliban killed 33 civilians
More News
Top Stories
Man accused of slaying young Muslims expected in court
Wake, Durham announce school make-up days
Woman wants justice after stolen SUV found crashed
Durham Police respond to shooting on Trinity Avenue
US military: Nov. fight with Taliban killed 33 civilians
Senate GOP Clears Key Hurdle in 'Obamacare' Repeal
Police: Man accidentally shot himself getting out of car
Show More
New road damage from Matthew found in Cumberland County
Former British Spy Gathered Unsubstantiated Intel on Trump, Officials Say
Wake deputy involved in 2-car crash on Rock Quarry Road
Fayetteville school volunteer charged with embezzling
State board: Close Durham's Kestrel Heights high school
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Durham's new national historic landmark
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
PHOTOS: Governor's Inaugural Ball
PHOTOS: Area stores swamped ahead of winter storm
More Photos