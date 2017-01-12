Report: Pedestrian struck in Garner, emergency crews respond

If you drive on 401S in Garner, there are delays and backups. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/9tYQjPgjyS — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) January 12, 2017

Chopper 11 HD is flying over US-401 in Garner where emergency crews are responding to reports of a pedestrian struck.The accident is blocking southbound lanes of Fayetteville Road near Pinewinds Drive. There is heavy congestion in the area; law enforcement officers are rerouting all southbound traffic at Mechanical Boulevard.An ABC11 crew is en route and we will bring you more information as soon as it is available.