NEWS

Reports: Shots fired at Ft. Lauderdale airport

ABC News reports shots have been fired at the Ft. Lauderdale airport in Terminal 2. Injuries are reported and a shooter in is custody.
Related Topics:
newsshootingu.s. & world
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Says US Would Be 'Paid Back' by Mexico for Border Wall
Charleston Church Shooting Victim Was Considering Retirement, Brother Says at Dylann Roof Sentencing
Pelosi Calls Russian Hacking Report 'Stunning'
How Trump and Intel Agencies Differ on 2016 Hacking
More News
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of snow
Hourly forecast: When will it start snowing?
Governor Cooper: Stay off the roads when snow arrives
School, business closings and delays information center
Gov. Roy Cooper's Inauguration Ball to be held tonight
Trump on border wall: Mexico will pay us back
Teacher accused of asking teen for nude photos
Show More
Man Tries to Burglarize Spy Shop Selling Surveillance Cameras
Advocate: Black students fighting are treated differently
Woman killed in Raleigh Falls of Neuse Road crash
Leesville parents say fights happen frequently
Pedestrian killed crossing Tryon Road in south Raleigh
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Area stores swamped ahead of winter storm
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for January
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
More Photos