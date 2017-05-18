MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WTVD) --A 12-foot great white shark has been swimming off the coast of Myrtle Beach for the past several weeks.
The OCEARCH website is tracking the shark, who they have named "Hilton."
Hilton was first tagged off the coast of Hilton Head in March. He measures 12 feet 5 inches and weighs more than 1,300 pounds.
The OCEARCH website has a short bio about the massive shark. Read more about Hilton and track him here.
