Residents say dangerous Apex bridge needs upgrades now

Matthew Brandon, 36, of Raleigh, died this past Wednesday. His vehicle flipped and landed in Beaver Creek.

APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man plunges to his death in Apex and now, neighbors fear someone else could be killed on Apex Barbecue Road.

The NCDOT replaced wood guardrails after the fatal accident. Residents want those wooden railings ripped and replaced with metal guardrails for better protection.

Area residents says the driving conditions are dangerous.

"There's just nothing to protect you," said Apex resident Julia Davis.

"It's just too small, you can't get across it," said Apex resident Karen Brown.

An ABC11 crew watched as drivers pumped the brake before slowly going over the narrow bridge. Other folks were seen crossing over the yellow line and staying as far away as possible from the edge.

ABC11 has been to this section of Apex several times through the years after drivers lost control.

In July of 2015, a UPS truck toppled down and got stuck under the bridge. In January of the same year, an off-duty police officer helped rescue a driver who crashed into the creek.

The NCDOT is getting to replace the antiquated, 57-year-old bridge. A contract is expected to go out next year.

About 4,000 people travel along Apex Barbecue Road each day. People who travel over the bridge daily say fixes should be made now.

"They're building a lot of new homes, lot of new schools," said Brown. "All they need is for a school bus to go over the edge."

NCDOT spokesperson Steve Abbott says metal guardrails "would be one kind of potential improvement" crews will look into making.

"Additionally signage, changing the speed ... There's all different options out there," Abbott said.

The DOT wasn't able to tell ABC11 how soon it will decide on what improvements to make. It depends on when the Apex Police department finishes its investigation into Wednesday's deadly wreck.

