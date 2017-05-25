NEWS

Retired Raleigh police officer battling MS gets surprise van, wheelchair

EMBED </>More Videos

AJ Luedtke served nearly 10 years with the Raleigh Police Department before MS forced him to retire.

By
BUTNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
AJ Luedtke served the Raleigh Police Department with pride for almost 10 years before multiple sclerosis took hold. It's a disease where your immune system attacks your nerves.

Now he's lost his ability to walk, get out of bed, and (thanks to an ever-breaking wheelchair) many days, that's right where he stayed.

"It felt like I was just wasting away," he said.

A local non-profit called Clay Pot Ministries and the community stepped in to help, and surprised the medically retired officer with a handicap accessible van, a motorized wheelchair and more than $4,000.

"We had someone from the Raleigh Police Department, who unfortunately lost a family member earlier this year, and wanted him to have the van," Trudy Thornton, executive director of Clay Pot Ministries, said.

Before, he had no way of getting around, robbing him of precious moments with his 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter.

"I can't run and play with them like I want to," Luedtke said. "MS has taken that freedom away from me."



"You learn to make the best out of the smallest moments," his wife, Teresa Luedtke, said. "Even if it's just, we had a great day and AJ was able to come out and spend time in the living room, today."

And that's exactly what AJ does - messing around with his new wheelchair, making it incline as far back as it can go.
"It does everything but the massage," he said.

"Don't go too far," someone in the room shouts. "That's good."

"The van gives me a lot of it back," AJ said.

"Thank you really doesn't even cover it," Teresa said. "We are so beyond blessed to be able to have this opportunity."

"Now all I need is a massage," AJ laughs.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsmultiple sclerosisraleigh policecommunityfeel goodspirit of givingwake county newsgranville county newsButner
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Senate laying groundwork for own health care replacement bill
Block on Trump travel ban upheld by 4th Circuit
Slain girl's brother shot to death in Hoke County
Alabama death row inmate Thomas Arthur fights for 8th reprieve of execution
More News
Top Stories
Slain girl's brother shot to death in Hoke County
Police investigate after 3 shot in southeast Raleigh
Garner police urge people to lock up after break-ins
Tonight on ABC11: Hurricane Special
2-year-old who drowned got out through doggie door
Man killed linked to mask robberies, 2 others arrested
UNC says student-athletes did not get 'special arrangements'
Show More
Morrisville Police arrest 2 in ongoing cell-phone scam
Durham man wanted in bank robberies captured in Texas
Thunderstorms roll through parts of the Triangle
Chapel Hill PD looks into multiple indecent exposure reports
Blue Cross NC wants rate increase for Obamacare plans
More News
Top Video
Slain girl's brother shot to death in Hoke County
Garner police urge people to lock up after break-ins
'Lunch Angels' expand mission to pay school lunch debts
Wake Co teens inspire young girls to pursue STEM fields
More Video