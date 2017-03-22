Reward offered in Durham murder

Police rope off the scene of the fatal shooting.

The Durham Police Department is announcing a Crimestoppers reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 34-year-old Larry Donnell Owens. He was found shot to death on East Main Street in Durham in September. Officers found him lying on a sidewalk near an apartment.His family is planning a candlelight vigil on April 1st at 4 pm. It is open to the public. They are urging anybody with information to contact police.If you have information call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 224-9093 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers can remain anonymous.