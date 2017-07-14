Reward offered in series of Fayetteville robberies

Federal investigators are helping investigate a series of robberies in Fayetteville.The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.Fayetteville Police detectives said they believe the same men are responsible for five business robberies since May.The most recent happened on July 6. Two armed men robbed the Domino's Pizza at 596 N. Reilly Road.The other holdups took place at the Speedway at 670 N. Reilly Road, O'Reilly Auto Parts at 2438 Owen Drive and the Subway at 3421 Murchison Road.Police told ABC11 that the men wear either dark or camouflage clothing, and they wear masks.Anyone with information about these crimes should contact ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email, or contact ATF through its website at. Tips may also be submitted to ATF through the ReportIt app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visitingAdditionally, anyone can contact Fayetteville Police Department Lt. T. Joyce, Public Information Officer at (910) 433-1374 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visitingand completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.