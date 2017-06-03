NEWS

Road rage ends in bizarre car theft near the Eastex Freeway in NE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver shocked to see stranger running into fight to steal car. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
It was a road rage unlike any other. A fight between two female drivers broke out on Little York near the Eastex Freeway earlier this week.

In a video recorded by Sergio Macias, you can see the women brawl on the freeway.

RAW VIDEO: Road rage near the Eastex Freeway in Houston
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Road rage near the Eastex Freeway in NE Houston.



He said that the driver of the Audi rear-ended the other driver.

"She went straight for her and started throwing blows," Macias said.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

But that's when the incident took an entirely different turn.

"All of a sudden I see someone running fast," Macias said.

A man can be seen running towards the Audi, jumping in the driver seat and driving off.

Houston PD confirmed that they were not the responding agency to the theft. The call could have gone to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

A response from HCSO was not returned at the time of this publication.

Report a Typo
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsroad ragecar theftHouston
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump supporters rally outside White House for 'Pittsburgh Not Paris' event
Man flashes money on FB Live, arrested on drug charges
'March for Truth' demands independent investigation into Trump's possible Russia ties
Father, daughter arrested in Person County murder
More News
Top Stories
Father, daughter arrested in Person County murder
Police: Body found behind vacant house in Lumberton
Fayetteville man charged with indecent liberties with a child
Missing Duke student died of hypothermia in Massachusetts woods
Raleigh apartment residents fume over curfew
Nanny accused of abusing 2-week-old infant girl
Unlike others, Putin doesn't criticize Trump over decision
Show More
17th arrest made in connection with Manchester attack
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Manila attack
Cat in a tree? No, it's a dog who had to be rescued
Boat explodes after gas was pumped into fishing rod holder
Meet America's latest fitness star: Ruth Bader Ginsburg
More News
Top Video
Raleigh apartment residents fume over curfew
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Why do drivers lose their minds around cyclists?
Raleigh mom accused of abusing her baby pleads guilty
More Video