NEWS

Robbery fails when man finds out it's not really a bank

(Shutterstock file photo)

GREENSBORO, North Carolina --
It looked like a bank so it must have had money a robber could take, right?

Nope.

Police say a man walked into the First National Bank training center in Greensboro on Tuesday afternoon and demanded cash.

Police spokeswoman Susan Danielsen said the suspect thought the training facility was a real bank and used real money.

It doesn't.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The suspect left with nothing.

No one was hurt in the failed holdup.

No arrests have been made.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsbizarrebank robberybanknorth carolina newsGreensboro
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Raleigh PD: No restaurant employees sang 'F the Police'
2 Republican holdouts agree to compromise plan on Obamacare repeal
2 Chicago officers shot in 'targeted' attack; manhunt underway
Key takeaways from FBI Director Comey's hearing
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh PD: No restaurant employees sang 'F the Police'
Police: Accidental fall down stairs wasn't, man charged
Hope Mills immigrant wanted in machete murders deported
Landscaper's incomplete work frustrates homeowners
Raleigh needs more lifeguards to keep pools open
Two vehicles hit, kill pedestrian in Raleigh
2 dead in murder-suicide at Texas community college
Show More
Teen faces charges after 16-year-old injured in shooting
UNC celebrates National Championship with Gov. Cooper
Good Morning America in Raleigh with local 'Deals'
Sex offender charged in North Carolina woman's murder
Dog missing after fatal I-95 crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
More Photos