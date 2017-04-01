ROBBERY

Robbery reported on N.C. State campus

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police are searching for two people accused of a robbery at NC State (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police are searching for two people accused of a robbery at North Carolina State University Friday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., the N.C. State University Police Department was called to a robbery at E.S. King Village Apartments.

According to a report, three black men approached the victim, assaulted him, and took his property.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

One suspect was arrested but the other two ran away. They were last seen traveling north toward Ligon Street.

Of the two black males who fled, one is described as wearing a blue tank top shirt. No other information about the suspects' descriptions is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the N.C. State University police at (919)515-3000.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsrobberync stateRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ROBBERY
2 theft reports at Raleigh apartments damaged in fire
Wayne County officials search for robbery suspect
Home Depot employee tries to stop robber
Clayton police searching for robbery suspects
More robbery
NEWS
Ford recalling trucks that can roll away while parked
Intel suggests terrorists got airport screening equipment
Man accused of Islamic State ties convicted of previous plot
Police search for suspect in Chapel Hill shooting
More News
Top Stories
1 killed, 1 injured in early morning crash in Durham
Mark Armstrong predicts winner of UNC-Oregon showdown
Police search for suspect in Chapel Hill shooting
Ford recalling trucks that can roll away while parked
Man accused of Islamic State ties convicted of previous plot
Dogs poisoned by antifreeze in Moore County
Teacher gives fake 'spelling test' as April Fools' prank
Show More
3 charged in Atlanta I-85 fire and bridge collapse
HS track coach charged with having sex with student
3-year-old killed in Harnett County crash
Missing teen spotted with teacher in Oklahoma
Man wanted in Sampson County murder found in Florida
More News
Top Video
1 killed, 1 injured in early morning crash in Durham
Dogs poisoned by antifreeze in Moore County
Teacher gives fake 'spelling test' as April Fools' prank
NC Commerce Secretary: 'A big cloud off of us'
More Video