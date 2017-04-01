Robbery reported on N.C. State campus

Police are searching for two people accused of a robbery at North Carolina State University Friday night.Around 8:30 p.m., the N.C. State University Police Department was called to a robbery at E.S. King Village Apartments.According to a report, three black men approached the victim, assaulted him, and took his property.One suspect was arrested but the other two ran away. They were last seen traveling north toward Ligon Street.Of the two black males who fled, one is described as wearing a blue tank top shirt. No other information about the suspects' descriptions is available at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call the N.C. State University police at (919)515-3000.