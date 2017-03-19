Robbery suspect killed in chaotic Enfield standoff

A chaotic standoff at the Enfield post office on Saturday led to the death of an armed robbery suspect.Police were called to the post office on Dennis Street around 6:45 p.m. after a report of an armed robbery.Police Chief Tyree Davis said when Officer Shatel Coates arrived on scene the suspect fired shots at her and hit a patrol car.The suspect, whose name has not been released, also shot at a bystander. That person was able to get away safely.Coates repositioned her patrol car and called for backup. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene to assist.Davis said the suspect continued to fire shots at law enforcement. Enfield police responded to the gunfire with their state-certified sniper, who fired one round at the suspect.When the suspect stopped shooting, the Nash County Sheriff's Office deployed a drone to locate the suspect and determine his condition.Authorities used an armored vehicle to approach the scene; they found the suspect dead.The State Bureau of Investigations is handling the case and will determine the suspect's cause of death.No officers were injured.