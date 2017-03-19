NEWS

Robbery suspect killed in chaotic Enfield standoff

(Shutterstock)

ENFIELD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A chaotic standoff at the Enfield post office on Saturday led to the death of an armed robbery suspect.

Police were called to the post office on Dennis Street around 6:45 p.m. after a report of an armed robbery.

Police Chief Tyree Davis said when Officer Shatel Coates arrived on scene the suspect fired shots at her and hit a patrol car.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, also shot at a bystander. That person was able to get away safely.

Coates repositioned her patrol car and called for backup. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene to assist.

Davis said the suspect continued to fire shots at law enforcement. Enfield police responded to the gunfire with their state-certified sniper, who fired one round at the suspect.

When the suspect stopped shooting, the Nash County Sheriff's Office deployed a drone to locate the suspect and determine his condition.

Authorities used an armored vehicle to approach the scene; they found the suspect dead.

The State Bureau of Investigations is handling the case and will determine the suspect's cause of death.

No officers were injured.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsstandoffshootingdronesarmed robberyEnfield
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Former teacher may have planned alleged abduction of teen in advance: police
Former NC police chief detained at JFK for 90 minutes
Missing Wake County teen's body found in woods
'It never hurts to say you're sorry,' a GOP House member advises Trump
More News
Top Stories
Missing Wake County teen's body found in woods
Former NC police chief detained at JFK for 90 minutes
Displaced residents assess damage after Raleigh fire
For many older Americans, costs rise under GOP health plan
Waiter fired after asking diners for proof of residency
Jimmy Breslin, chronicler of wise guys and underdogs, dies
Thousands take part in the Tobacco Road Marathon
Show More
Louisiana sheriff's deputy shot and killed in line of duty
Controversial billboard shows Trump flanked by swastikas
Man shot to death in north Durham
Rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
More Photos