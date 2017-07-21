NEWS

Rocky Mount man charged with murder in teen's death

Tracy Lerenzo Askew Jr. (Rocky Mount Police)

ROCKY MOUNT, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Rocky Mount man is in custody and charged with first-degree murder Friday in the death of a teenager.

Tracy Lerenzo Askew Jr., 20, was arrested Friday afternoon without incident.

Askew is being held in the Edgecombe County Jail.

On Thursday, police responded to a report of an injured person in the 1100 block of N. Fairview Road. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Malik Nikee Thomas suffering from injuries received in an assault.

Thomas was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare where he later died.

Police investigators said the crime likely happened on Rosewood Avenue near N. Ferndale Avenue and was not a random incident.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact Lt. King at (252) 972-1455, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111 or Text - A- Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637), your text are completely anonymous.
